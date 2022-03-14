Russia Does Not Seek Military Support from China: Zhao

Misinformation came shortly before the meeting between U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and the Communist Party Foreign Affairs Commission Director Yang Jiechi.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian rejected the false U.S.-based claims that Russia seeks military support to carry out its special military operation in Ukraine.

"The allegations on the matter disseminated by the US are false information," Zhao stressed, adding that that China’s stance on Ukraine is coherent and clear.

"Currently, it is essential that all sides exercise restraint, contribute to defusing the situation, and not add fuel to the fire, [but rather] promote a diplomatic settlement of the issue and not its escalation," Zhao said.

On Sunday, the New York Times published an article claiming that "anonymous" U.S. officials had said that Russia had asked China for military equipment and financial aid to overcome international sanctions against it.

There are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world. We must take action now to prevent disaster. US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they’re secured & pathogens destroyed pic.twitter.com/dhDTH5smIG — Tulsi Gabbard �� (@TulsiGabbard) March 13, 2022

Shortly thereafter, these statements were massively reproduced by other U.S.-based outlets such as the Financial Times and the Washington Post.

The release of this unverified information came shortly before the Rome meeting between U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and the Chinese Communist Party's top official for diplomacy Yang Jiechi.

Previously, White House spokeswoman Emily Horne said these officials are expected to discuss the global security implications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and alternatives to resolve them.