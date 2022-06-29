China Calls for the US To Lift Sanctions on Its Companies

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the country calls on the U.S. to lift all sanctions on its enterprises.

Zhao Lijain, the Chinese Foreign Ministry´s spokesman, said that the Asian country rejects the sanctions imposed on its five national companies included on a blacklist for allegedly cooperating with the Russian military, demanding the lifting of them.

The Chinese spokesman said that Beijing had issued a complaint with the U.S. representatives after the measures imposed on Connec Electronic Ltd., World Jetta, Logistics Limited, King Pai Technology Co., Ltd., And Winninc Electronic were publicly released.

Zhao said bilateral cooperation with Russia has its basis on equality and respect. He also noted that the Russia-China relationship does not allow the interference of a third party.

U.S. President Biden announced that five Chinese companies were added to the trade blacklist, accusing them of alleged support of Russia’s military and defense industrial complex before and after the start of the operation in Ukraine on February 24.

China has lodged solemn representations with the United States over sanctions slapped on five Chinese companies, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday, urging the U.S. to revoke them immediately. https://t.co/78PTC6RRUU pic.twitter.com/xjUcnIMuo6 — China.org.cn (@chinaorgcn) June 30, 2022

This new sanction meant that all U.S. suppliers would need a government license for shipping products to them.

“Today’s action sends a powerful message to institutions and individuals worldwide that if they try to support Russia, the U.S. will cut them off as well,” said Alan Estevez, Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security.