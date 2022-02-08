China Calles on US To Stop Selling Weapons To Taiwan

On Tuesday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson condemned the U.S.'s current selling of weapons to Taiwan.

On Tuesday, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that China condemns the United States' plan of selling 100 million U.S. dollars in armament to Taiwan, calling for immediate cancellation.

Zhao Lijian spokesperson noted that the current selling traffic of the U.S. to Taiwan severely infringes the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communique, especially the August 17 Communique.

"Such acts seriously undermine China's sovereignty and security interests and gravely harm China-U.S. relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," exposed Zhao.

China appealed to the United States to stay bound to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint arrangements and instantaneously stop the arms-sale plan and quit the military ties with the Taiwan region.

According to the spokesperson, China will take severe and forceful measures to defend its sovereignty and security interests.