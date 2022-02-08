China Calles on US To Stop Selling Weapons To Taiwan

Zhao Lijian spokesperson noted that the current selling traffic of the U.S. to Taiwan severely infringes the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communique, especially the August 17 Communique.
"Such acts seriously undermine China's sovereignty and security interests and gravely harm China-U.S. relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," exposed Zhao.
China appealed to the United States to stay bound to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint arrangements and instantaneously stop the arms-sale plan and quit the military ties with the Taiwan region.
#China has asked the United States to "immediately withdraw" a recent proposal which the US has approved for the sale of USD 100 million worth of weapons to #Taiwan . Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China will take necessary actions. pic.twitter.com/fwkvSrJOAV