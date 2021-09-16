Beijing also announced that 91% of students between 12 and 17 years of age had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

China's health authorities reported Thursday that they have fully vaccinated more than one billion people against COVID-19, which would constitute more than 70 percent of its population, the largest in the world.

The pace of injections in China averages between 10 and 15 million and sometimes even 20 million each day since the country began ramping up its vaccination process in April.

Two of the leading Chinese vaccines have already been licensed for use in children aged three years and older, although the process has not yet been fully implemented for children under 12 years of age.

China, the first country to be affected by the pandemic, was also the first to emerge from the crisis in the spring of 2020, following the adoption of radical measures, especially mass testing and the almost total closure of its borders.

The country of some 1.4 billion people was where the epidemic of the new coronavirus broke out at the end of 2019.

Without a Zero Covid strategy the West is facing a prolonged health crisis - and millions of people will pay for it with their lives.



China has shown the world that it is possible to crush the virus, save lives and have a strong economic recovery. We need to learn from China! https://t.co/up3FZuWaXj — Fiona Edwards (@Fio_edwards) September 16, 2021

It has several domestically produced vaccines, of which it has distributed a total of 2.16 billion doses, the Ministry of Health said.

China still records limited, sporadic outbreaks, such as the one in recent days in Fujian province (east), with about 50 cases per day. The official death toll from COVID-19 is 4,636 people throughout the territory.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ministry of Education announced that the country had vaccinated 91 percent of students between 12 and 17 years of age and 95 percent of students over 18 years of age, as well as teachers and education workers, with the complete COVID-19 vaccine regimen.