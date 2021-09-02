China Partners With WHO To Distribute 110 Million Vaccines

According to Chinese authorities, the delivery will begin at the end of October and the COVAX scheme will then distribute the shots in Asia and Africa. "The agreement contemplates the long-term provision of Chinese vaccines to Covax, with the same objective of making them reach developing states," the Foreign Ministry said.
Two doses of Sinopharm combined with a Cuban booster is reported to have 90 percent efficacy.
In general, one could say that close cooperation between socialist nations has very high efficacy
Thus far China has exported nearly one billion doses and administered two billion doses to its citizens. On Sunday Cuba started a vaccination trial with the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm and the Cuban vaccine Soberana Plus in Cienfuegos province.
As part of the COVAX portfolio, both Sinovac and Sinopharm received the authorization to be administered to minors between three and 17 years old. Analysis of the use of these vaccines as booster shots is underway.
