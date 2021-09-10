China & Serbia to Build First COVID-19 Vaccine Plant in Europe

According to authorities, the factory should be producing 30 million doses per year as of April 2022.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday laid the foundational stone inaugurating the construction of the first Chinese vaccine manufacturing plant in Europe, located in Zemun, a municipality in the capital Belgrade.

Serbia and other European countries will be the beneficiaries of the Sinopharm vaccines to be produced by the plant.

Sinopharm is one of the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines in Serbia during the mass immunization campaign carried out in that European country and has shown excellent results.

Construction of a local #Sinopharm production plant in #Serbia is underway. The country hopes to have the project completed by the first quarter of 2022. This project is a collaboration between Serbia, #China, and the #UAE. Read more: https://t.co/PNEAs2q53W — Bridge Consulting (@BridgeBeijing) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Serums, Torlak, in Belgrade, began producing the Russian vaccine against the new coronavirus, Sputnik-V, last June.

As of Thursday, Serbia had 5,831 COVID-19 positive patients and reported 23 deaths.

In addition, 2,829,578 people have completed their vaccination schedule in that European country, which represents slightly more than 40 percent of the total population.