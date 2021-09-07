China Reaches 77.6 Percent COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage

China aims to achieve herd immunity by the end of this year. According to China's top respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan, the country would need more than 80 percent of the population to be fully inoculated to achieve that goal.

China reported today that 77.6 percent of its inhabitants completed the vaccination schedule against Covid-19 since the beginning of the campaign late last December. According to the National Health Commission (NHC), the figure also includes elderly and teenagers between 12 and 17 years of age.

In total, over 2.11 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country, said Wu Liangyou, deputy head of NHC's Disease Control and Prevention Division, at a press briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.

More than 1.09 billion people, or about 77.6 percent of the country's total population, have received at least one dose, according to Wu. He added that nearly 162.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to minors aged between 12 and 17.

China aims to achieve herd immunity by the end of this year. According to China's top respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan, the country would need more than 80 percent of the population to be fully inoculated to achieve that goal.

#BREAKING As of Monday, China had administered more than 2.11 billion doses of #COVID19 vaccines, of which more than 969.7 million people finished their all-course inoculation, Mi Feng, spokesperson of the NHC, said Tuesday.https://t.co/ueCpYDFeZT — People's Daily app (@PeoplesDailyapp) September 7, 2021

Although the proportion of those vaccinated is close to the 80 percent target set by China for herd immunity, authorities plan to further promote the benefits of the campaign and will open new centers to reach more individuals.

China uses its own medicines and applied more than two billion doses to national and foreign citizens as a whole.

Pharmaceutical companies such as Sinopharm and Sinovac are considering administering a booster shot to the elderly, health workers and other sectors considered vulnerable, in view of the circulation of more dangerous variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus such as Delta.

China has accumulated at least 5,685 deaths and 123,285 cases in its mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan since the emergence of the pathology and the virus that causes it in December 2019. Apart from that, it has 401 asymptomatic patients under medical care.