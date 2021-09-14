China Sends New Donation of Medical Supplies to Cuba

A new donation from China to support the fight against COVID-19 is on its way to Cuba, Rodrigo Malmierca, Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, informed today.

In his profile on the social network Twitter, the minister said that 24 tons of medical supplies would be immediately distributed by the Ministry of Public Health to hospitals and other health centers.

Malmierca also thanked the Asian giant for its solidarity with the Caribbean nation.

"New flight with a donation from #China to support fight against #COVID19 is on its way. Twenty-four tons of medical supplies arriving in #LaHabana for immediate distribution by @MINSAPCuba to hospitals and other health centers. We are grateful for Chinese solidarity. #NoMasBloqueo #CubNoEstaSola," he tweeted.

Nuevo vuelo con donación de #China para apoyar combate a #COVID19 está en camino. 24 toneladas de insumos médicos arribando a #LaHabana para distribuir de inmediato por @MINSAPCuba a hospitales y otros centros de salud. Agradecemos solidaridad china. #NoMasBloqueo #CubNoEstaSola

In late August, a donation from China arrived in Cuba with 22 tons of medical supplies, which included masks, suits, gloves and goggles, antigen tests and other items necessary for the daily work of medical personnel involved in patient care.

Previously, that Asian country sent 30 pulmonary ventilators and 150 oxygen concentrators, while the Cuban community living in Chinese territory donated 102,400 syringes for vaccination against the disease.