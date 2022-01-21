Biden: No Need for Confrontation With China

On Friday, U.S President Joe Biden stated that there is no need for a confrontation with China, but instead, technological and economic competition.

"In fact, I made it clear to President Xi [Jinping] of China: we need not have a confrontation, but we have economic and technological competition," Biden said to reporters.

President Biden noted that the nation is prepared to help other countries, including China, to engage in competition and avoid tensions.

According to the White House, last November President Biden held a virtual summit with his counterpart Xi Jinping, in which they discussed their positions on Taiwan, the possibility of entering a new Cold War, the situation in Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden Looks to Intel's U.S. Investment to Buoy His China Agenda -- The president said passage of a China competition bill was needed "for the sake of our economic competitiveness and our national security." -- David E. Sanger -- Ana Swanson https://t.co/7bT1viLwkb — ZAQS Tech News (@ZaqsTech) January 22, 2022

In December 2021, Biden's administration disclosed that the U.S. was not sending an official diplomat delegation to the 2022 Winter Beijing games, alleging human rights violations by China, a move supported by a few countries.

China's government considered this as an attempt to politicize sports, violating the Olympic Charter.