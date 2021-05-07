    • Live
Chile and Bolivia Resume Dialogue After More Than a Decade

  • Bolivian Foreing Ministry represented by Rogelio Mayta confirmed it will not renounce to its maritime demand.

Published 7 May 2021 (4 hours 57 minutes ago)
Opinion

Chile and Bolivia announced that they would advance to the normalization of bilateral relations as they resume a dialogue suspended in 2010. However, the conversations will not include the Bolivian maritime demand.

"In a meeting held on April 30 of this year, the delegations of both countries agreed to advance a roadmap for 2021, which will be developed in the instances established bilaterally," the Bolivian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Without renouncing its maritime claim, Bolivia agreed with Chile a Road Map for 2021, on economic complementation, free transit, limits, physical integration, environment, tourism, among others."
 

Both countries defined their common agenda on issues like "economic complementation, free movement, limits, physical integration, cultures, environment, tourism. Education, science, technology and innovation, cooperation, consular issues, police cooperation, control of illegal trade and drugs, and transboundary water resources," the statement added. The maritime claim will continue to be defended at international entities, the Bolivian authorities guaranteed.

However, the Chilean Foreign Minister Andrés Allamand said that "the Chilean delegation reiterated to its counterpart that for Chile the Bolivian maritime aspiration was a definitively resolved matter," noticing that these new rounds of dialogue don't mean that diplomatic relations resumed.

Prensa Latina, DW
by teleSUR/esf-MS
