Chile To Postpone Constitutional Referendum Amid Pandemic

The government and the opposition coincided that the referendum must be held, but doubts remain about the date.

The rapid expansion of the new coronavirus in Chile forced authorities Tuesday to prepare the possible postponement of the constitutional referendum scheduled for April 26.

So far, the government stated that the consultation would take place on the scheduled date, and along with the Electoral Service, authorities would apply sanitary measures, especially in schools with the highest number of voters.

However, the rapid expansion of the new coronavirus in the country and more than 200 people officially infected as to date, set off alarms and many are expressing the possibility of postponing the initial date.

President of the Medical College Izkia Siches, who has been standing out amid the health crisis with statements contradicting with the Ministry of Health's arguments, met on Monday with representatives of the ruling party and the opposition.

After the meeting, local media reported that there a consensus was met on the need to safeguard a crucial event that will define the future of the country for the coming decades.

All coincided that the referendum must be held 'yes or yes', but the doubts lie in the dates for the potential postponement and the changes the entire constitutional process would require.