    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Chile

Chile: Mapuche People's Spiritual Advisor Stops Drinking Water

  • Mapuche People's Spiritual Advisor Machi Celestino Cordova.

    Mapuche People's Spiritual Advisor Machi Celestino Cordova. | Photo: Twitter/ @portadasonada

Published 15 August 2020 (18 hours 34 minutes ago)
Opinion

Machi Celestino Cordova holds President Sebastian Piñera's administration responsible for his eventual death.

Mapuche people's spiritual advisor (machi) Celestino Cordova early Saturday stopped drinking water after Chilean authorities rejected a petition in favor of the Mapuche prisoners.

RELATED:

Chile Takes to the Streets Against President Sebastian Piñera

In an audio message of farewell to the Mapuche community, Cordova said he holds President Sebastian Piñera's administration responsible for his eventual death.

"I am willing to give my life for the freedom of the Mapuche and non-Mapuche political prisoners, for the rights and dignity of the Mapuche people, and the return of our ancestral territories," Cordova said.

"I will rest physically on this earth, but my life will continue. In my next incarnation I will continue to fight," the machi said.

In an audio message of farewell to the Mapuche community, Cordova said he holds President Sebastian Piñera's administration responsible for his eventual death.

"I am willing to give my life for the freedom of the Mapuche and non-Mapuche political prisoners, for the rights and dignity of the Mapuche people, and the return of our ancestral territories," Cordova said.

"I will rest physically on this earth, but my life will continue. In my next incarnation I will continue fighting," the machi said.

Tags

Chile Indigenous People Indigenous rights Hunger Strike

People

Machi Celestino Cordova

BioBio - Radio UChile
by teleSUR/ age
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.