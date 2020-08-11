Chile: Bachelet's Daughter Is Arrested in Pro-Mapuche Protest

Francisca Davalos was demanding the immediate release of nine Indigenous political prisoners.

Francisca Davalos, the daughter of Chile's former President Michelle Bachelet, was arrested on Monday for participating in a pro-Mapuche rally in downtown Santiago.

She and four other human rights activists were demanding the immediate release of nine Indigenous political prisoners who are on hunger strike.

One of them is the Mapuche leader Celestino Cordova, who is in a severe medical condition and hospitalized in the Nueva Imperial Hospital.

In March, Chile declared a "national state of catastrophe" that restricts the right to assembly. In Santiago, the capital city, there is a total quarantine and a temporary police permit is required to move around.

Although Davalos carried an authorization to buy basic supplies, the police arrested her because she did not have the authorization to participate in public congregations.

The rally also supported the Mapuche people who face the aggression to their ancestral territories, which are now exploited by timber companies in the south of the country.

Davalos and four protesters were released hours later. Nevertheless, they were summoned to appear in court with charges of putting at risk the public health.