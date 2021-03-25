Chile: Fastest COVID-19 Vaccination, Roll Out in 138 Nations

Israel still has the larger portion of citizens immunized, with 57 percent who received at least the first dose. The United Kingdom goes second with 42 percent of the population vaccinated, followed by Chile with 36 percent.

Oxford's University, Our World in Data, indicates Chile has the highest vaccination rate worldwide as 138 countries already kicked off their COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.

News agency Reuters' analysis based on these data shows that Chile overcame Israel in the vaccination race as the South American nation has administered a "daily average of 1,299 doses per 100,000 people in the past seven days," the fastest country at the moment.

[ #YoMeVacuno ✌️ ]



Plan de vacunación COVID-19 alcanza más de 6 millones de personas inoculadas.



Más detalles: https://t.co/ADYZ7P2ctx pic.twitter.com/MdzIhmtRMa — Ministerio de Salud (@ministeriosalud) March 24, 2021

"COVID-19 vaccination plan reaches more than 6 million people inoculated."

As authorities such as the World Health Organization and Pope Francis denounce the hoard of vaccines, on Thursday, the U.S. United Nations Association issued a letter to president Joe Biden urging him to share its COVID-19 vaccines.

"Currently, with the latest procurement of additional Johnson and Johnson vaccines, the US has secured enough doses to vaccinate 100% of the population including children and still have around 554 million doses left over," the letter explains.