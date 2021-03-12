Biden Calls for Enabling Vaccination of All Adults by May

According to Biden, lifting restrictions could make Independence Day gatherings possible.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered states to lift age restrictions so that all adult Americans can receive the coronavirus vaccine by May 1.

On the first anniversary of the pandemic declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO), the president referred to his administration's progress in vaccination, which allows the beginning of a return to normalcy in the country before the 4th of July holidays.

According to Biden, lifting restrictions could make it possible to hold small gatherings on Independence Day.

"That will make this Independence Day truly special, where we not only commemorate our independence as a nation, but we will begin to mark our independence from this virus," he added.

BREAKING: CDC now reports more than 100,000,000 coronavirus vaccinations in the US. pic.twitter.com/ak34ZLoUun — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 12, 2021

"We faced and overcame one of the toughest and darkest periods in this nation's history, the darkest we've ever known," Biden stressed.

This Thursday, Joe Biden ratified the bill that foresees spending 1.9 trillion dollars to support the US economy, affected by the coronavirus pandemic.