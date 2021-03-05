Guinea, Kenya, and Nigeria Start COVID-19 Vaccination via COVAX

On March 2, the COVAX facility published the first round of COVID-19 vaccine allocations. According to the information, 8 out of the 54 African countries have not signed up to receive COVID-19 vaccines via COVAX.

Guinea, Kenia, and Nigeria, three of Africa's lowest-income countries, kicked off on Friday the COVID-19 vaccination campaign with the support of the COVAX facility led by the World Health Organization (WHO).

On Tuesday night, Kenya received the first million COVID-19 vaccine doses, allocated to frontline workers. The vaccines will be stored in a brand new warehouse built with the support of the United Nations Children Fund(UNICEF) and then transported to the rest of the country.

HE President Uhuru Kenyatta is visiting the central COVID-19 vaccines storage facility in Kitengela. The vaccines were procured & delivered by UNICEF as part of the #COVAX initiative. They will be transported from the central warehouse to regional depots across the country. pic.twitter.com/zATdPRzeRN — UNICEF Kenya (@UNICEFKenya) March 4, 2021

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) reports more than 3,913,997 million COVID-19 infections and at least 104,368 deaths in the continent, which also tries to contain an Ebola outbreak.

On March 2, the COVAX facility published the first round of COVID-19 vaccine allocations. According to the information, 8 out of the 54 African countries have not signed up to receive COVID-19 vaccines via COVAX. These are Burundi, Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Madagascar, Niger, Seychelles, and Tanzania.