Chile: Court Rules Out a Claim Against Feminist Group Las Tesis

Their work "A Rapist on Your Way" has become a symbol of the struggle for women's rights worldwide.

Valparaiso's Guarantee Court on Monday rejected a lawsuit against four members of the feminist group Las Tesis who were accused of inciting violence after "A Rapist on Your Way" performance.

The Military police (Carabineros) accused them of creating animosity against the institution, following the broadcast of a video in which Las Tesis appeared outside a police station denouncing violence against women.

Highlighting the artistic nature of the group, Judge Ingrid Alveal explained that there were no proofs to show a connection between their statements and actions and possible aggressions received by police officers during social protests in 2019.

After the verdict was announced, Las Tesis expressed their hope that no artistic group or artist in Chile will have to face legal proceedings because of the content of their works.

"We also hope that public resources will be invested in fighting against the impunity of sexual abusers, rapists," they said.

Intervención "Un violador en tu camino" por Las Tesis y cientos de mujeres. 25 de Noviembre, Palacio Tribunales de Santiago, Chile



“Y la culpa no era mía, ni donde estaba, ni cómo vestía...El violador eres tú" pic.twitter.com/PXNn2PFJfa — Montse✊ (@montse_as) November 26, 2019

The meme reads, "A rapist on your way by Las Tesis and hundreds of women at Santiago's Court Palace... And the fault was not mine, or where I was, or how I dressed... The rapist is you."

In November 2019, "A Rapist on Your Way" was first performed by Paula Cometa, Lea Caceres, Sibila Sotomayor, and Dafne Valdes on the International Day for The Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The performance took over social networks and became the anthem of the struggle against patriarchy and violence against women worldwide.

The feminist group received several signs of support from human rights activists and celebrities who condemned the decision by police forces to present charges.

"Las Tesis has been key in denouncing police violence and violence against women in Chile... their song has become a symbol of the universal demand of women to be able to live a life free of violence," UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteurs said.