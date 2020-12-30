Chile Confirms Its First Case of the UK COVID-19 Strain

All people arriving in this South American country must undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine.

Chile's Health Under-Secretary Paula Daza Tuesday confirmed one case of British COVID-19 variant.

The new strain (SARS-CoV-2 VUI 202012/01) was detected in a Chilean woman who arrived in the country on December 22 from Spain. She had previously traveled to London and Dubai.

The woman, who is asymptomatic, was quarantined in the city of Panguipulli located in the Los Rios region, along with her closest contacts.

Daza also informed that all people who arrive in the country must undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine.

Likewise, a ban on entry to the country is maintained for people who have visited the United Kingdom in the last 14 days.

Chile has experienced a second wave of infections in the last two weeks with an increase of over 30 percent in the number of confirmed cases. A state of emergency was extended until March next year, including a curfew between 10.00 pm and 5.00 am.

The new COVID-19 strain was revealed in mid-December by the British authorities who described it as more contagious.

As of Wednesday morning, Chile had reported 603,986 COVID-19 cases and 16,488 related fatalities.