Chile Experienced an Increase in Femicides in 2020

"It will not be possible to eradicate femicide as long as patriarchal practices, which are part of our society and culture, are not eradicated," gender activist Lorena Astudillo warned.

Chile's Network for No Violence Against Women (CN) warned of the increase of femicides tallies in the country, reporting 56 cases so far this year.

The CN highlighted that current femicide figures are higher than those recorded in 2019 when 45 assassinations were reported. The crimes were committed in 14 of the country's 16 regions.

Most of the victims were between 24 and 30 years old, while 65 percent of the killers were partners and 25 percent were murderers.

According to local outlet El Siglo, official figures are lower since the Women and Gender Equality Ministry (WGEM) has reported 42 femicides taking into account the classification established in the legislation.

A study conducted by the Miles Corporation revealed that 1 in 3 women suffered some form of violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, while there was also an increase in the calls to the emergency number provided by the WGEM.

In a criticism of the limitations of the current law, the CN spokesperson Lorena Astudillo pointed out that Chilean legislation defines femicide as a murder carried out by a person who is or has been the spouse or partner of a woman, a person who has a child in common with a woman, or a person who has had a sexual or sentimental relationship with a woman.

