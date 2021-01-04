Chilean High School Students Occupy the Ministry of Education

Student union leaders of the Coordinating Assembly of Secondary Students (ACES) took over the Ministry of Education (Mineduc) in protest of the country's University Transition Test (PTU).

The incident was recorded on Monday morning when the protesters arrived at the Mineduc headquarters and chained themselves to the front of the building.

After this action, Carabineros personnel arrested nine people, including a cameraman from Chilevisión and CNN.

The association refused to take the test because they consider it to promote segregation and believe it does not meet the basic principles for Chilean students. Moreover, they hold it does not apply the principle of equality to higher education.

The University Transition Test presentation began this Monday and will take place over the next four days.

The group of students took the Ministry of Education just hours before the PTU start as a sign of protest against this test, resulting in significant riots.

AHORA - Coordinadora de estudiantes @AcesChile intenta toma del Ministerio de Educacion en protesta a nueva prueba PTU. Y @Carabdechile golpea y detiene a estudiantes y a camarógrafo de @chilevision se lo llevan esposado en el carro 48. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/elIq9VVHse — Paola Dragnic (@PaoladrateleSUR) January 4, 2021

"NOW - Student Coordinator @AcesChile attempts to take over the Ministry of Education in protest of new PTU test. And @Carabdechile hits and stops students and @chilevision cameraman is taken away handcuffed in car 48."

In Santiago, the nation's capital, barricades were installed on Monday morning to protest against the Transition Test.

More than 268,000 applicants began taking the Transition Test on Monday, January 4.

The applicants registered to take the PDT were divided into two groups: the first will take the test this Monday and Tuesday, January 4 and 5, while the second will take it on Thursday and Friday, January 7 and 8, 2021.

The 2020-2021 Transition Test is the new instrument that replaces the University Selection Test (PSU) and is coordinated by the Department of Educational Evaluation, Measurement and Registration (DEMRE) of the University of Chile, for the purpose of selecting students for the universities of the Rectors' Council and private universities that are affiliated with it.