Chile: 'Approve' Supporters Close Campaign With Massive Flag-Waving

A flag-waving of the 'Approval' supporters in the plebiscite that will take place next Sunday was held in front of La Moneda Palace, headquarters of Chile's government.

Over 1,000 people and leaders of all the opposition parties took to the streets to demand that a new constitution be written to replace the one made during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990).

"After months of police repression and brutality, today Chile is more united than ever," leftist Broad Front Party (FA) president Beatriz Sanchez assured.

Fuad Chahin, president of the Christian Democracy, underlined the festive character of the closing of the 'Approval' campaign in front of the government palace.

Cierre de Campaña del Apruebo en Valparaiso, anteriormente habia dicho un Banderazo en Plaza Victoria, se transformo en una marcha constituyente en las Calles de Valparaiso, cerca de 1000 personas marchan a esta hora #YoAprueboCC @inostrozaypunto pic.twitter.com/eT7cUWkJwS — Frente de Prensa Verdad y Revolución (@ChileInformado1) October 22, 2020

Similar acts were carried out by the supporters of the Approval in various communes and cities.

The 'Rejection' supporters culminated in Santiago, a motorized caravan that begun in Puerto Montt city on Monday.

Simultaneously, the publicity in radio stations and media ceased today, giving way to the beginning of a 48-hour stage of citizen reflection.

As of Friday, polling stations will be under the control of military personnel who will be in charge of their custody, security, and the application of sanitary measures.