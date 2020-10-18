Chile: Father of Victim of Police Brutality Gets Shot

The shooting of Ricardo Araya happens in a day with riots, barricades, looting, and arsons.

The father of the young man who was thrown into the river by a police officer early this month was shot in San Miguel, a marginal neighborhood of Santiago, on Sunday.

His name is Ricardo Araya and was shot several times at the street after an argument with a man who is now a fugitive from justice.

The 37-year-old man's life is not in danger. He went into surgery at the Doctor Sotero del Rio hospital in Puente Alto and he is now recovering at the Adult Emergency section.

The shooting happens in a day with riots, barricades, looting, and arsons, a day that marks the first anniversary of the country's social outbreak.

a cop pushed a 16yo into a river during a protest in chile, the kid is alive but everything else is still happening, too can read a bit more here (also I rtd a lot of info so you can through that)https://t.co/p45zRrfeCD — triz⁷ (@vminlixie) October 3, 2020

Araya is the father of the 17-year-old boy who was thrown by a military police officer from a bridge into the Mapocho River in Santiago.

Then, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) condemned the incident and called on the State to "carry out investigations with due diligence, as well as to respect the duty of special protection of the human rights of children and adolescents.”

Sebastian Zamora, the policeman accused of pushing the minor into the river, was convicted for the crime of attempted murder and is detained awaiting his trial.