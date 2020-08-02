Chile: Civilians Attack Mapuches With Carabineros' Complicity

"Chile's ultra-right wing acts like U.S. white supremacists, ignoring the mestizo origin of the our people," TeleSUR's correspondent in Chile Paola Dragnic tweeted.

A group of civilians, in complicity with the Chilean police (carabineros) and right-wingers, on Saturday night attacked with bats and stones Mapuche community members who were on a hunger strike in front of the Municipality of Victoria, in Chile's Araucania.

The Mapuches set out in front of the Municipality of Victoria, in Curacautin, last Monday to demand the release of Mapuches' political prisoners.

On Saturday, Araucania's Ultra-Right Group (APRA) spokeswoman Gloria Naveillan spread an audio message on Twitter urging to act against the Mapuche community members.

"How many are raising their hands to join us tonight in the Plaza? Bring sticks and everything you need to defend yourselves," Naveillan urged.

TeleSUR's correspondent in Chile Paola Dragnic released photographs showing the attack by armed white supremacists against the Mapuche people in Curacautin.

URGENTE - Supremacistas blancos chilenos atacan ahora Municipalidad de Victoria tomada por comuneros mapuche en protesta por los presos políticos mapuche y queman Chemamull ubicado en la Plazs de Victoria @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/nLNJQpnkGx — Paola Dragnic (@PaoladrateleSUR) August 2, 2020 "White supremacists in Chile now attack Municipality of Victoria taken over by Mapuche community members in protest of Mapuche political prisoners and burn Chemamull located in Plazs de Victoria."

"There are people who celebrate this attack in Curacautin. The ultra-right wing acts like the U.S. white supremacists, ignoring the mestizo origin of the Chilean people," Dragnic tweeted.

Dragnic also shared a video of the moment when civilians attacked the Mapuche community members and burned the wooden Mapuche statue Chemamull located in the Plaza de Victoria.

Officers from the militarized Carabineros Police did nothing to stop the armed civilians, not even when they set fire to a truck.