Chile Prepares to Close Campaigns a Week Before the Plebiscite

The campaigns for or against the drafting of a new constitution for Chile will close this week before the Plebiscite that will be held on Oct. 25.
"This week, massive protests are expected to either support or reject the process," leftist Broad Front (FA) militant Jorge Ramirez reported.
The "May Chile Decide" command, which is in favor of the "approval" option will carry out a flag-raising in front of the headquarters of President Sebastian Piñera's government.
"For this event, we will summon all those who support the drafting of a new constitution in the country," confirmed Manuel Gallardo, the secretary of the "I Approve" command which is part of the Christian Democrat Party (DC).
The DC militants "will wait for the plebiscite results at the Party's headquarters, taking all health measures to avoid contagion," he added.
The "We Approve A Dignified Chile" command will continue its campaign through social networks, and it also will take part in mobilizations that arise, according to the Communist Party (CCP).
Supporters of the "Rejection" group will take part in a national tour that will depart from Puerto Montt and travel to over ten big cities.
The "I vote Rejection" command announced that it will continue its activities through digital platforms and traditional media during the remaining days.
Currently, polls agree that 72 percent of the population believes that Chile needs a new Constitution to replace the one drafted during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990).