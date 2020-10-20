Chile Prepares to Close Campaigns a Week Before the Plebiscite

About 72 percent of the population wants to replace the Constitution drafted during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990).

The campaigns for or against the drafting of a new constitution for Chile will close this week before the Plebiscite that will be held on Oct. 25.

"This week, massive protests are expected to either support or reject the process," leftist Broad Front (FA) militant Jorge Ramirez reported.

The "May Chile Decide" command, which is in favor of the "approval" option will carry out a flag-raising in front of the headquarters of President Sebastian Piñera's government.

"For this event, we will summon all those who support the drafting of a new constitution in the country," confirmed Manuel Gallardo, the secretary of the "I Approve" command which is part of the Christian Democrat Party (DC).

The DC militants "will wait for the plebiscite results at the Party's headquarters, taking all health measures to avoid contagion," he added.

#Octubre18 Today, Chile marks the first anniversary of protests and riots that rocked the country in 2019.



A National Plebiscite to decide over a new Constitution is scheduled for next week. Video footage via @PiensaPrensa. pic.twitter.com/FJoZbwAYkd — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) October 18, 2020