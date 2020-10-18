Chile Marks Social Outbreak's Anniversary Amid Police Repression

The Chilean police announced the deployment of 40,000 carabineros across several areas of the capital as a curfew has been established at 23hr00 local time.

Thousands of Chileans Sunday gathered around the Dignity Square in the capital Santiago to mark the first anniversary of the country's social outbreak despite Chilean police (Carabineros) brutality.

Local outlets report that the police have tried to disperse demonstrators with water cannons and tear gas canisters while protesters painted in red the statue of General Baquedano, in Dignity Square.

teleSUR's correspondent in Chile Paola Dragnic reports that there were strange individuals among the demonstrators. Some of these people threw pills on the ground which causes very harsh irritation in the respiratory system.

Moreover, some individuals tried to attack Major Daniel Jadue but Chile's Communist Party militant said via Twitter that he was fine and did not fall to the provocations.

However, since early in the morning there have been peaceful demonstrations as people ask for social guarantees and support the upcoming constitutional referendum, which will take place on October 25.

"For the students who lit the fuse, for those who died in the struggle, for those who lost their sight because of police repression, for those who were tortured and abused, for them Chile does not celebrate, Chile commemorates," Revolutionary Left Movement (MIR) tweeted.