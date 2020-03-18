Chile Announces Strict Measures to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

It is intended "to facilitate the care and transfer of patients or medical personnel, and the evacuation of people when necessary."

The President of Chile, Sebastián Pinera, announced on Wednesday that starting at midnight, the State of Constitutional Exception for Catastrophe will govern for 90 days amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Pinera, who spoke from the Palacio de La Moneda, this move "aims to prepare us to face the stages that come in this pandemic well."

In turn, Piñera said that this measure "will allow greater security" to be given to hospitals, as well as to "better protect the logistics chain for the transfer of medical supplies." In this way, it is intended "to facilitate the care and transfer of patients or medical personnel, and the evacuation of people when necessary."

Another objective is "to safeguard the fulfillment of quarantines and social isolation measures." In addition, the head of state indicated that his government will prioritize "the production and distribution chain to guarantee the normal supply of goods for the population."

Among the goals of the president is to stop the spread of the virus, which has already claimed thousands of lives across the world.

Within this framework, it is expected that the government will appoint representatives of the armed forces to administer aid to different regions.