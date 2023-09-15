Venezuelan President Maduro Arrives at the G77+China Summit

"We are on the Island of Dignity, prepared for the G77 + China Summit, a necessary meeting to strengthen the union of our peoples," the Bolivarian leader said.

On Friday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Havana to participate in the Group of 77 + China Summit.

He landed on a plane from the Venezuelan state airline (CONVIASA) at Havana's international airport, where the Bolivarian leader was received by the Minister of Internal Trade Betsy Diaz. Maduro immediately moved to the Convention Palace where the summit will be held.

"We are on the Island of Dignity in Cuba, prepared for the G77 + China Summit, a necessary meeting to strengthen the union of our peoples. Stay tuned for the development of this day. More work and cooperation!" the Bolivarian leader said.

Previously, on Thursday, presidents, vice presidents, prime ministers and other high-level officials from over a hundred countries arrived in Havana.

Among them was the United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres who met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and visited the Santa Clara convent, where the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) implements a music school.

Also arriving on Thursday were Bolivian Vice President David Choquehuanca, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, and Chinese Communist Party politburo member Li Xi.

The G77-China summit aims to close the technological gap between countries in the Global North and South. For this reason, its motto is "The Current Develoment Challenges: Role of Science, Technology and Innovation."