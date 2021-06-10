Castillo Asks To Avoid Provocations From the Peruvian Far-Righ

Keiko Fujimori asked the National Jury of Elections to annul some 200,000 votes in regions where the leftist presidential candidate had won overwhelmingly.

Free Peru candidate Pedro Castillo asked his compatriots to remain calm in the face of destabilizing actions of those who want to disregard the results of the presidential elections held on June 6.

"Dear brothers and sisters: I thank those who continue to resist in the streets... Let us not fall into the provocations of those who want to see this country in chaos. We call for peace and tranquility. Let us remain firm and joyful in this final struggle that belongs to all Peruvians," Castillo tweeted.

This request came hours after far-right candidate Keiko Fujimori and her Popular Force party asked the National Jury of Elections (JNE) to annul some 200,000 votes in regions where Castillo had won overwhelmingly.

Without presenting any evidence, she argued that 802 electoral records had allegedly been altered by the leftist Free Peru party. The political maneuver of the daughter of dictator Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), however, began to take shape on Monday night when the vote count already showed Castillo as the winner.

On that day, she presented fake news to refute the preliminary reports of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (Uniore), whose electoral missions highlighted that the presidential elections had been carried out correctly.

#Peru Keiko Fujimori, a three-times loser in presidential elections and daughter of criminal Alberto Fujimori, has raised unsubstantiated allegations that Castillo’s supporters tried to steal votes and her team has flagged plans to raise a legal challenge to the result. pic.twitter.com/IcLkbUxQxD — MV English (@MV_Eng) June 10, 2021

As part of her attempt to destabilize the political process, Fujimori called for "defending the vote" while her supporters flooded social networks with requests for the Armed Forces to intervene to prevent Castillo from being officially proclaimed president.

In response, the Defense Ministry issued a statement recalling that "the Armed Forces are not deliberative and are subordinate to the constitutional power. Therefore, any call to disregard this mandate is unbecoming of a democracy".

The declaration of Castillo as Peru's president-elect has not occurred yet. Although the maximum deadline to challenge electoral records ended on Wednesday, the vote-counting process is moving very slowly. As of Thursday morning, Castillo has 50.2 percent of the votes and Fujimori has 49.8 percent.