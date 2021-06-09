Peru: With 99.99% Of Precincts In Pedro Castillo Leads Election

Based on the results, the difference is in favor of Castillo by 0.45 percentage points.

With 99.99 percent of the electoral records processed, the candidate for the Presidency of Peru, Pedro Castillo, is ahead of his opponent for Fuerza Popular, Keiko Fujimori, this Tuesday, after having reversed the preliminary results presented by the electoral authority.

The National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) presented the updated data in a web portal so that the population can follow up the scrutiny.

Based on this data, the aspirant for Peru Libre, Castillo, obtained 8,778,540 valid votes, equivalent to 50.22 percent of the valid votes.

Fujimori has 8,698,811 valid votes, which represents a total of 49.77 percent of the ballots processed.

Demonstrations in Lima

In the vicinity of San Martin Square, the country's main square, Castillo's supporters gathered on Tuesday to reiterate that they continue to monitor the vote count and emphasized that "Fujimori never again".

Among their demands, they demanded that the ONPE soon offer the definitive results of the race, whose counting continues and maintains a narrow margin between both presidential hopefuls.

On the other hand, the Fuerza Popular party informed that it will demonstrate through lawyers and representatives that there are irregularities in the electoral process.

In the first cut of the preliminary official results of the second electoral round, offered by the head of the ONPE, Piero Corvetto Salinas, close to midnight on Sunday, it was announced that Fujimori was ahead of Castillo with only 42 percent of the processed tally sheets.