Caricom Will Not Attend Summit of the Americas with Exclusions

Caricom reports that it will not attend the Summit of the Americas in the event that the United States excludes any nation from the intercontinental event.

Brian Nichols, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, announced on Monday that Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela would not be invited to the Summit of the Americas, to be held next June in Los Angeles, because it considers that they "do not respect" democracy.

Given this situation, the 14 countries of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) will refrain from attending the event if the exclusion of the aforementioned states occurs, as announced Thursday by Antigua and Barbuda's ambassador to the United States, Ronald Sanders.

The ambassador said that "the Summit of the Americas is not a meeting of the United States, so it cannot decide who is invited and who is not," noting that it is a summit of all the heads of state of the Western Hemisphere.

This week, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted statements by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, stating that Washington is putting pressure on several countries in the region that oppose such a decision.

CARICOM member countries make clear their position that if Cuba and other countries are excluded from the Summit of the Americas, none of them will participate.

"The great challenges of humanity are not solved through confrontation and violence, but through solidarity and cooperation," said the Cuban President. Similarly, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, called for the inclusion of all countries in the Summit of the Americas.