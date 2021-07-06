CARICOM Debates the Region's Economic Development

Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister and CARICOM's President Gaston Browne expressed at the Summit that the potential of the region's agricultural sector and agricultural-processing industry is limitless and warned that no country could consider itself great if it cannot feed itself.

With a priority on food security, the region's economic development is on the agenda of the 42nd Meeting of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which virtually finished on Tuesday.

On Monday, Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister and CARICOM's President Gaston Browne referred to the community's economic challenges.

In that regard, he urged heads of Government to consider accelerating efforts towards economic diversification, especially in agriculture.

In that sense, Browne said that the potential of the region's agricultural sector and agricultural-processing industry is limitless and warned that no country could consider itself great if it cannot feed itself.

'Food and nutritional security are achievable, and the nutritional element is vital in the fight against non-communicable diseases,' he highlighted.

CARICOM leaders open two day summit overshadowed by COVID https://t.co/xKt5qM2ttj via @AntiguaNewsRoom — AntiguaNewsRoom (@AntiguaNewsRoom) July 6, 2021

CARICOM's leader also addressed tourism as a critical economic activity for the Caribbean islands.

'In our tourism-based economies, the resumption of intra-regional travel is a key element in getting economic activity back to normal,' the prime minister noted.

Likewise, he called to establish and disseminate harmonized regional health protocols for travel to create an enabling environment for air travel.

Gaston Browne took over as chairman of the Community from his Trinidad and Tobago counterpart Keith Rowley.

CARICOM recently celebrated the 48th anniversary of its founding following the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas by the leaders of several of the area's nations.

The regional integration organization includes Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.