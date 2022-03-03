CARICOM & SICA Leaders Meet In Belize

Delegates will adopt a joint declaration that commits their countries to boost foreign policy consultation, regional public health systems, and cooperation in climate change fighting.

On Thursday, representatives of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Central American Integration System (SICA) will meet on Ambergris Caye in Belize to strengthen cooperation in the face of regional health, economic, and political challenges.

"We believe that there should be a closer relationship between the two organizations, whose member countries share close cultural and historical ties. If we manage to do so, we will have a bigger and stronger voice in the international community," Belize’s Prime Minister and CARICOM Chairman Johnny Briceño highlighted.

Delegates will adopt a joint declaration that commits their countries to boost foreign policy consultation, regional public health systems, and cooperation in climate change fighting, tourism, and trade development.

The representatives are also likely to sign the CARICOM–SICA action plan proposed by both organizations’ foreign affairs ministers in January to strengthen joint dialogue, evaluation, and follow-up of common policies.

“���� welcome Guyana's commitment of 25,000 hectares of land for corn & soya bean production—critical for food security. ” Sen. The Hon. @KaminaJSmith during Jamaica’s second intervention today, of the 33rd Intersessional Meeting of the #CARICOM Conference of Heads of Govt. pic.twitter.com/e5LvqYbbmV — Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade GOJ (@mfaftja) March 2, 2022