Capitalism Obstructs Global Environmental Goals, Arreaza Warns

Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza on Thursday denounced that capitalism is perverting the relationship between human beings and nature. Therefore, humanity will have to overcome the current social system if it wants to achieve environmental and climate justice.

"With make-up measures, capitalism will look pretty but it will still be murderous. A white-collar killer," he said during the "Rejoining Pachamama" forum, which Bolivia's President Luis Arce organized to celebrate World Earth Day.

Faced with the impossibility of achieving major environmental goals, Arreaza called on the peoples of the world to undertake the construction of another social system in which the majorities exercise power and not the big corporations.

The Bolivarian minister celebrated the Climate Change Summit convened by the United States but stated that this initiative is not enough.

He doubted the possibility that this summit will produce profound measures to reverse global environmental damage given that the nations that are most responsible for the contamination of the planet are participating.

Arreaza called on the countries of the South to lead the Paris Agreement and other multilateral efforts aimed at halting environmental destruction.

In view of the current speed of global warming and the deterioration of ecosystems, the Venezuelan minister also warned that we do not have 200 years to build an alternative to the capitalist system.