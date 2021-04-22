China Adheres to Low-Carbon Development Path: Xi

The low-carbon commitment requires China to make the transition from reaching its carbon peak to realizing carbon neutrality within 30 years.

At the climate change summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday, China’s President Xi Jinping said that his country will continue to prioritize ecological conservation and pursue a green and low-carbon development path.

He also pointed out that climate change should not be a bargaining chip for geopolitics, a target for attacking other countries, or an excuse for trade barriers.

On his diplomatic agenda, Xi has time and again stressed the importance of upholding multilateralism, unity, and cooperation to tackle climate change.

Previously, at the 2020 Climate Ambition Summit, he called for pursuing a new approach to climate governance that highlights green recovery in a year when the world was going through not only a COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallouts but also one of the three warmest years on record.

At present, the international landscape is evolving more rapidly and COVID-19 is triggering deep reflections on the relationship between humankind and nature, Xi said, recalling that China has been seeking to use the pandemic as a springboard into a greener and more resilient future.

In its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), China outlined that energy consumption per unit of gross domestic product (GDP) and carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP will be reduced by 13.5 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

The low-carbon commitment requires China to make the transition from reaching its carbon peak to realizing carbon neutrality within 30 years, compared with the 60 years taken by most developed countries. The task is extremely challenging, Xi said, but China will deliver on its promise.