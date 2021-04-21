Conspiracy to Retain Venezuelan Gold by Bank of England Exposed

Bloomberg journalist Javier Blas revealed in his book "The World for Sale," written together with his colleague Jack Farchy, the conspiracy of the former Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, with the Foreign Secretary of the British Government Alan Duncan, in 2019, to withhold Venezuela's gold in London.

The news was published this Tuesday by the investigative journalistic blog La Tabla, which reports that Duncan, in a telephone conversation with Carney, presented him with alleged "legal arguments" to disavow President Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela and seize millions of dollars in gold reserves held by the Bolivarian Republic in the Bank of England.

This becomes the first time an investigative journalist could definitively reveal the conspiracy between the Bank of England and the British Government to retain and seize Venezuela's gold in the United Kingdom.

In his book, Blas explains how Duncan evokes his background as an oil "trader" and Carneys as a banker to "do business," according to the AVN news agency.

The Blog indicates in its publication that Duncan worked for the commodities trader Marc Rich, founder of Glencore (an institution that worked in favor of the former racist government of South Africa, to avoid the oil embargo that was ordered worldwide against the "apartheid" discrimination system in that country). In contrast, the head of the Bank of England worked for Goldman Sachs.

Periodista de #Bloomberg revela conspiración del exgobernador del Banco de Inglaterra, Mark Carney, con secretario de Exteriores, Alan Duncan, en 2019, para retener el oro de Venezuela en Londres.

Javier Blas relata el episodio en su libro (con Jack Farchy) "The World for Sale". pic.twitter.com/4gREL3bcrw — La Tabla (@latablablog) April 19, 2021

"Bloomberg journalist reveals a conspiracy of former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney with Foreign Secretary Alan Duncan in 2019 to hold Venezuela's gold in London. Javier Blas recounts the episode in his book (with Jack Farchy) "The World for Sale."

Venezuela is currently in litigation for the unblocking of 31 tons of gold held in the Bank of London due to the British Government's disregard of the Venezuelan State and President Nicolas Maduro.

In October 2020, the London Court of Appeals annulled the verdict issued in July by the High Court in which the opposition's Juan Guaidó was granted the administration of the gold bars deposited in the BoE, which have an estimated value of US$1 billion.