'US Intervention in Venezuela Failed Resoundingly', Cuba Says

The Caribbean island will continue to provide international cooperation where it is needed and oppose foreign sanctions against any nation.

Addressing the XXVII Ibero-American Summit this Wednesday, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel reaffirmed his country's commitment to international cooperation and rejected coercive measures seeking to destabilize nations.

Diaz-Canel decried that developing countries carry the burden of foreign debt, and some of them suffer unilateral sanctions that violate international law and hinder their development.

He also referred to the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and the lack of progress in the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda after five years of its adoption.

"The pandemic has laid bare an indisputable truth. Health, social protection systems, education, science & technology, and available material resources must be put to work for all and not at the mercy of a few," Diaz-Canel stressed.

.@POTUS @JoeBiden and his fascist regime are planning yet another coup attempt in #Cuba. Let's hope they fail spectacularly. https://t.co/UXIfQAW7S8 — DiszidentDeleted (@DiszidentD) April 21, 2021

The Cuban President advocated for an inclusive Ibero-America, which respects nations' sovereignty. In this regard, he rejected the U.S. subversive policy, discredit campaigns, and sanctions against Venezuela and Cuba.

"Venezuela is a sovereign nation. The government of President Nicolas Maduro must be respected... It is unfair to blame his administration for the situation in Venezuela as the U.S. and its allies projected and applied sanctions on the country to provoke suffering in the population," Diaz-Canel said.

"It would be useful and sincere to recognize that the U.S. design of intervention in Venezuela has failed resoundingly," he added.