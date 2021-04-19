World Food Program Signs Food Security Agreement with Venezuela

In an effort to enhance food security in Venezuela, the Executive Director of the World Food Program of the United Nations (UN), David Beasley, arrived at the South American nation Sunday as part of a working visit in which important alliance and action agreements will be signed.

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced that a Working Commission had drafted a document to sign an official agreement at the highest level between the country and this UN program.

Upon his arrival to Venezuela, Beasley was welcomed by the Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, and this Monday, he met in Caracas with senior officials of the Bolivarian government, including President Maduro, Foreign Minister Arreaza, Presidential of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez, as well as other leaders in the food and agricultural sectors.

#EnVivo �� | Reunión con David Beasley, Director Ejecutivo del Programa Mundial de Alimentos (PMA) de las Naciones Unidas https://t.co/5JP3InT5ZD — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 19, 2021

"#Live | Meeting with David Beasley, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)"

According to President Maduro, "This UN World Food Program received the Nobel Peace Prize 2020, and its leader David Beasley is an American, born in Darlington, was a leader of the Republican Party at one time, governor of South Carolina from 1995-1999, was a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives from 1979 to 1995 and was appointed executive director of the World Food Program in 2017.".

Maduro said that this UN representative would have the opportunity to learn about the food programs such as the Local Supply and Production Committees (CLAP) that serve more than 7 million Venezuelan families, the School Feeding Program (PAE), the animal protein program, and numerous other programs designed to benefit the people and meet their needs.