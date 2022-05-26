Candidates and the Voting System in Colombia’s Elections

The first round of the 2022 Colombian Presidential elections is scheduled for next Sunday, May 29, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Colombia will celebrate the first round of the 2022 Presidential elections next Sunday. According to the public polls that have been carried out, Gustavo Petro, Federico Gutiérrez, and Rodolfo Hernández are the most likely candidates.

Numbers show that Gustavo Petro, from the Pacto Historico Coalition, leads all polls with close to 40 percent of the vote intention. At the same time, Federico Gutiérrez, from the right Movement "Creemos," follows him from far behind, stagnating at 24 percent. Rodolfo Hernández occupies third place in popularity, which grew from 12 to 18 percent in the last few days, and in the fourth place is occupied by Sergio Fajardo with a scarce 5 percent.

According to the National Registrar's Office and the National Electoral Council, it is expected that more than 38 million Colombians will vote on Sunday in the 12,897 polling stations located throughout the country. Alexander Vega Rocha, the National Registrar, announced that for the presidential elections next May 29, no transfer of voting tables or polling stations would be allowed due to public order situations or the winter wave. "Citizens will be able to vote massively in the same voting stations of the elections to the Congress of the Republic," added Vega.

At about 6:00 p.m., the results of the first round of the Presidential election will be publicly released, as the voting station will start at 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The dry law will come into force in Colombia on Saturday, May 28 at 6:00 p.m. and will be in force until Monday, May 30 at 6:00 a.m.

The far right govt of #Colombia is doing it's damndest to make sure there is no international oversight of Sunday's elections that the left is predicted to win. The whole world needs to be watching. https://t.co/8mY0OyaypK — Dr. Sara Koopman (@spaceforpeace) May 26, 2022

Vega said on his Twitter account that the logistics are ready for the voting of Colombians abroad, which began this Monday, May 23, and will extend until Sunday, May 29. He highlighted that it is essential that every citizen consult the exact address of their voting place on the web page of the National Registrar's Office, in the button Consult your voting place here.