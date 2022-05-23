Six Candidates Dispute the Presidency of Colombia On May 29

Left-wing candidate Petro leads voting intention polls for the upcoming elections, in which he is likely to obtain over 40 percent of the ballots.

On Sunday, 39 million Colombians will go to polling stations to choose their president for the 2022-2026 term. Below is the political trajectory of the six candidates registered for this democratic process.

GUSTAVO PETRO. The left-wing coalition Historical Pact candidate is a 61-year-old economist who served as a lawmaker for two legislative terms (1991-1994 and 1998-2006) and Bogota Mayor between 2012 and 2015.

Petro leads voting intention polls for the upcoming elections, in which he is likely to obtain over 40 percent of the ballots. His political proposals comprise creating the ministry of equity, achieving 50 percent of women's representation in public institutions, and promoting national sustainable development.

FEDERICO GUTIERREZ. The right-wing coalition Team for Colombia candidate is a civil engineer who served as councilor (2004-2007) and mayor of Medellin (2016-2019). He is likely to obtain 21 percent of the votes in the presidential elections. Among his policy proposals are promoting individual freedoms and a strong security policy.

RODOLFO HERNANDEZ. The League of Anti-Corruption Rulers candidate is a wealthy businessman and right-wing populist politician who served as Bucaramanga Mayor (2016-2019). He ranks third in the voting intention polls for the presidential elections, in which he could obtain about 12 percent of the ballots.

Under the slogan "Logic, Ethics, and Aesthetics,” his political program is based on fostering private enterprise, strengthening the image of the Armed Forces, and promoting zero impunity against corrupt politicians.

Our courageous sister @FranciaMarquezM, VP candidate of the left in Colombia, doesn’t stop speaking even when snipers stare her down in a rally.



We must protect her life at all cost! We must defend change for Colombia! pic.twitter.com/1iQ006Kx5g — Manolo De Los Santos (@manolo_realengo) May 22, 2022

SERGIO FAJARDO. The Hope Center coalition candidate is a mathematician and college professor who served as mayor of Medellin (2003-2007) and governor of Antioquia (2012-2015).

Fajardo, who is likely to obtain seven percent of the votes, promotes free education, improvement of educational infrastructure, and a sustainable production model that reduces the use of fossil fuels.

ENRIQUE GOMEZ. This National Salvation coalition candidate is the only aspirant for the presidency to call himself a conservative politician. A catholic lawyer, Gomez is likely to obtain only 0,3 percent of the votes in the upcoming elections. His political program comprises repealing abortion and spraying illicit crops with glyphosate, a chemical that harms human health and the environment.

JOHN MILTON. The right-wing Colombia Fair Free coalition candidate is an industrial engineer who has served as a senator since 2018. He is likely to obtain only 0,6 percent of the votes in the elections. His political proposal comprises setting a migration reordering program to be financed by the international community, encouraging private investments, and boosting educational subsidies.

On May 29, the electoral ballots will show eight candidates because candidates Luis Perez (Colombia Thinks Big) and Ingrid Betancourt (Green Oxygen Party) withdrew from the presidential race at the last moment.