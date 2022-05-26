27 International Groups to Observe the Colombian Elections

On Wednesday, the Civil Registry director Alexander Vega Rocha announced that at least 27 international organizations will monitor the elections on May 29, when Colombians will choose their president and vice president for the period 2022-2026.

Among the organizations verifying the electoral software are the European Union (EU), the Organization of American States (OAS), the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), the Center for Electoral Assistance and Promotion (CAPEL), Electoral Transparency, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), and the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB).

"The Colombian electoral authority has provided citizens, voters, and political forces with all electoral guarantees," Vega Rocha said, emphasizing that the 2022 presidential elections will be the most closely watched in the history of the republic.

"Since March 14, we have worked with all the parties and the action plans' decisions have sought not only guarantees for the candidates but, above all, guarantees for citizens to vote."

Terri Mattson A US citizen, & a fully accredited election observer invited to Colombia by the Permanent Committee for the Defense of Human Rights was also denied entry ahead of Sundays elections https://t.co/Qwxv8a2roj — Patricia Dowling (@ketchmeifucan) May 26, 2022

On Wednesday, the Parliament of the Common Market of the South (PARLASUR) reported that a mission from its Democracy Observatory (ODPM) will also monitor the presidential elections to "contribute to the transparency of the process."

The ODPM group is made up of Oscar Laborde and María Luisa Storani (Argentina), Humberto Costa (Brazil), Pedro Dulciades (Paraguay); Mario Colman, Daniel Peña, and Nicolás Viera (Uruguay), and Jaime Rivas (Bolivia).

Over 39 million citizens will go to the polls this Sunday. The latest INVAMER voting intention poll places leftist Historical Pact candidate Gustavo Petro in first place with 41 percent support nationally. He is followed by the right-wing Team For Colombia candidate Federico Gutierrez (27 percent), and the Anti-Corruption League candidate Rodolfo Hernandez (21 percent).