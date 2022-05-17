Colombia Plans Against Venezuelan Security: President Maduro

Previously, former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper assured that former President Donald Trump proposed to the opposition politician Juan Guaido to assassinate Nicolas Maduro.

On Monday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro denounced that Colombian President Ivan Duque finances criminal groups to attack military and police centers in his country.

"From Colombia, Ivan Duque has put together a plan and has invested several million dollars to hire criminals to attack military and police centers and try to socially destabilize Venezuela," he said.

Maduro added that Duque's claims are similar to those that the drug cartels had at the time of drug trafficker Pablo Escobar Gaviria, who attacked police facilities and personnel to generate instability.

The Bolivarian leader also requested to investigate data published in a book by former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who assured that former President Donald Trump proposed to the opposition politician Juan Guaido to assassinate Maduro.

While the US government and its imperial waterboys in the media glorify far-right Venezuelan terrorist Leopoldo López, he openly collaborates with Colombia’s drug-trafficking, death squad-sponsoring former President Álvaro Uribehttps://t.co/WPpQ6e1Xnz — Benjamin Norton (@BenjaminNorton) December 4, 2021

"I hope the National Assembly opens an investigation into serious revelations... which are related to the use of Colombian mercenaries to invade Venezuela and assassinate Nicolas Maduro and other ministers and leaders in our country," the Bolivarian president emphasized.

Maduro also recalled that the Venezuelan far-right has encouraged violence and illegal sanctions against his country, thus obstructing the well-being of the population.

"Since you re-elected me, we have worked with God's favor and protection because we wouldn't be here if there weren't for God's blessing," he said.