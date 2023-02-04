Call For National Strike Against Peruvian President Boluarte

Protests in Peru have been ongoing since last December 7, when the Congress dismissed the then president Pedro Castillo.

Social organizations and indigenous peoples called for a large march in the Peruvian capital this Saturday as part of the demonstrations and protests against the appointed president Dina Boluarte.

As in previous days, the mobilization in Lima will be replicated in several regions of the South American country.

In addition to the march on February 4, mobilizations have been called in the Peruvian capital for February 9 and strikes in the regions of Ayacucho and Arequipa for next week.

#ATENCIÓN | Movilización nacional. Pueblos originarios, organizaciones sociales y ciudadanos movilizados continúan exigiendo la renuncia de Dina Boluarte (@presidenciaperu), adelanto de elecciones y Asamblea Constituyente. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SClivLEmXC — ���� Wayka�� (@WaykaPeru) February 3, 2023

From the National Collegiate Committee of Struggle of the Regions called for an indefinite national strike starting this Saturday to demand the resignation of the appointed president Dina Boluarte.

The participants in the protests in a large part of the Peruvian territory demand the closing of the Congress and demand the creation of a Constituent Assembly.

The day before, Congress blocked until August any attempt to debate again a proposal on the advancement of general elections.

As a consequence of the strong police and military repression against the demonstrations, more than 60 deaths and hundreds of injured have been reported.