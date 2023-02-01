Peru: Congress Rejects Early Elections for This December

The Plenary of the Congress voted 54 in favor, 68 against with two abstentions.

The Peruvian Congress rejected this Wednesday the project presented on the advancement of the complementary general elections for 2023, amid protests registered in the country.

Through its account on the social network Twitter, the legislative body indicated that the substitute text "of bills 1897, 1918 and others, regarding the constitutional reform for the advancement of the complementary general elections in December 2023" was not approved.

This proposal was presented by the president of the Constitutional Commission, Hernando Guerra-García.

Since last December, protests have been held in several regions of the country to demand the advancement of the general elections.

Demonstrators also demand the resignation of the appointed president, Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, a constituent assembly, and the release of former president Pedro Castillo.

The violent repression of the demonstrations by the security forces has left more than 60 dead and hundreds injured since December 7.

