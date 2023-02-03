Pedro Castillo Must Be Released From Jail: Nicaraguan President

"He is a humble man against whom the U.S-backed national oligarchy fueled a coup d’état," Ortega said.

On Thursday, during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian, the Nicaraguan President stressed that left-wing politician Pedro Castillo must be released from prison and reinstated as Peru's President.

"Castillo is a rural teacher, a humble man against whom the U.S-backed Peruvian oligarchy fueled a campaign from Congress and a coup d’état," Ortega highlighted.

On Dec.7, 2022, Castillo was arrested and replaced by former Vice President Dina Boluarte, who announced she would hold office until the end of Castillo’s term in July 2026.

Upon hearing this news, the Peruvian people took to the streets to demand the resignation of Boluarte, whom they accused of betraying Castillo. So far, 66 people have died due to brutal Police repression.

#Iran FM @Amirabdolahian arrived in Nicaragua early on Thursday and was officially welcomed by his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada. pic.twitter.com/pWJjDxpxDY — Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (@Iran_GOV) February 2, 2023

To prevent the protest from continuing to happen, Boluarte asked Congress to advance general elections. This initiative, however, proved to be fruitless. The Nicaraguan president condemned that the United States has not rejected the violence against protesters. “With this stance, the U.S. is prompting more assassinations,” he stressed and urged U.S. authorities to recognize Castillo’s right to hold office. “Peoples and leftist politicians are emerging to defend respect for international law and, therefore, the strengthening of multipolarity," Ortega said.