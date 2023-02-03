Peruvian Crisis Continues as Congress Rejects Early Elections

Despite the massive rejection of the Boluarte regime, political elites continue to obstruct early elections. They want to remain clinging to power.

On Thursday, the Peruvian Congress again rejected a bill that proposed early elections in 2023 and the holding of a referendum to call a constituent assembly. This decision was taken with 48 votes in favor, 75 votes against and one abstention.

Those two proposals are part of what millions of Peruvians have been demanding in the streets since December 7, 2022, when the right-wing-controlled Congress ousted President Pedro Castillo, sparking protests that have left 66 people dead so far.

Raised by the leftist Free Peru party, the bill proposed holding early general elections and the referendum on July 7, 2023. This possibility was supported by the legislators of Democratic Peru, Together for Peru, and the Magisterial bloc.

Following a historical demand from Peruvian social organizations, those parliamentary benches agree to draft a new constitution to replace the constitution drawn up during the dictatorship of Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000).

#CUSCO | Paro regional fue acatado por todas las provincias, no sé registró represión policial. Anuncian que mañana continúan las movilizaciones, las comunidades campesinas seguirán llegando a la ciudad para exigir la renuncia de Dina Boluarte.

Video y fotos: Wilson Chilo / Wayka pic.twitter.com/gBY9hfgkkQ — Wayka (@WaykaPeru) February 3, 2023

The tweet reads, "CUSCO: Regional strike was accepted by all provinces. There was no police repression. The mobilizations will continue tomorrow. The peasant communities will continue to come to the city to demand the resignation of Dina Boluarte."

This change, however, does not suit big business, the media, and political elites. For this reason, the majority in Congress, which includes the conservative parties Popular Force, Popular Renovation and Alliance for Progress, rejected the bill.

Previously in this week, the Peruvian lawmakers also rejected another bill presented by the Constitution Commission President Hernando Guerra, who proposed holding elections in December. The right-wing controlled Congress, however, only agrees to hold elections in 2024.

President Dina Boluarte also presented a bill to advance general elections in October. Legislators are bound by constitutional mandate to address this proposal.