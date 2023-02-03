Peru: ANP Reports 153 Attacks Against Journalists During Protests

Most attacks "have been concentrated in Lima, and the most frequent aggressors have been police officers."

The National Association of Journalists of Peru (ANP) denounced that 153 attacks against journalists have been registered since December 7, when the national protests against the government of President-designate Dina Boluarte began following the dismissal of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo.

The data were collected by the ANP's Journalists' Human Rights Office (OFIP) and indicate that most of the aggression "has been concentrated in Lima and the most frequent aggressors have been police officers."

During the protests in January this year, 94 such incidents were recorded, the ANP office reported in a press release, in which it added that the highest number of attacks (19 in a single day) was recorded on January 19 in the framework of the so-called "taking of Lima."

The association said, "This figure surpasses the record of 16 attacks that occurred on November 10, 2020, in the framework of protests in defense of democracy."

Alerta: durante enero hemos registrado 94 ataques a periodistas durante la cobertura de protestas sociales. Ello, sumado al registro del mes pasado, da un total de 153 ataques desde el 7 de diciembre, fecha en que iniciaron las movilizaciones a nivel nacional. pic.twitter.com/M14r9m3jV1 — ANP Perú (@ANP_periodistas) February 3, 2023

Alert: during January, we have registered 94 attacks on journalists during the coverage of social protests. This, added to last month's record, gives a total of 153 attacks since December 7, when the nationwide mobilizations began.

The ANP added that, through the Journalists' Human Rights Office, it "remains vigilant in registering aggression against press professionals and in activating, with public and civil society entities, measures for prevention, defense and action in the face of attacks they may face during their reporting activity."

The dismissal of former President Pedro Castillo last December 7 triggered fierce nationwide protests. Some 66 people have been killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

The popular demand focuses on the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, early elections for 2023 and the convening of a constituent assembly.

The Peruvian Congress today rejected an opinion proposing early general elections and a referendum to convene a Constituent Assembly in the middle of this year. In short, it rejected a possible solution to the current crisis.