CELAC VI Summit Supports Cuba and Argentina in Their Demands

Rejecting the U.S. economic blockade against Cuba and reaffirming Argentina's sovereignty over the Malvinas islands, representatives from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) concluded the bloc's VI Summit chaired by Mexico on Saturday.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Ebrard explained that officials from 31 countries signed a Joint Declaration of 44 points and special accords.

Besides the allocation of US$ 15 million, the Summit approved the creation of a regional health regulatory agency to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and future health emergencies in the region.

Ebrard described the constitution of the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency as a historic achievement to boost the region's scientific development.

"If anything has brought us together, it has been the pandemic. The region has more COVID-19 related deaths than any other region in the world," Ebrard said.

"It has been extremely difficult to get vaccines. It has been unfair, abusive, that so many countries do not have vaccines," he added.

The Joint Declaration also approved an integrated fund to deal with natural disasters, a common position to demand access from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to short-term resources.

The Mexican government will work to provide CELAC with a government structure to implement the organization's agreements.

"The Joint Declaration is a call to consolidate our voice, our weight to do positive things, to cooperate, and to make our way in the unjust world we live in today," Ebrard stressed.