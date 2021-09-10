Venezuela Rejects US Ambassador's Threat of New Sanctions

The representative of the Venezuelan government at the dialogue table indicated that his country will not respond to pressures from the U.S.

The president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, repudiated on Thursday the statements of the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Foreign Office for Venezuela at its Embassy in Bogota, James Story, who threatened to impose new sanctions on the nation.

The U.S. diplomat assured that Canada and the European Union are analyzing new sanctions and coercive measures against Venezuela in case there are no results at the dialogue table between the Government and the oppositions in Mexico.

Jorge Rodríguez responded through Twitter to the statements made by the US official, who did not explain why he knows the intentions of third countries that have nothing to do with the U.S.

The representative of the Venezuelan Government before the dialogue table with the oppositions indicated that his country will not under any circumstances attend to pressures from the U.S.

En 1er lugar, Sr Jimmy, cálmese.Lo noto ofuscado. En segundo lugar, es de una estupidez palmaria pensar ni remotamente que a estas alturas atenderemos sus presiones y espumarajos.En tercer lugar, mientras con más sanciones amenacen a Venezuela nuestra respuesta será la misma: pic.twitter.com/SJMtnhUCJe — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) September 10, 2021

"In the first place, Mr. Jimmy, calm down, you seem to be obfuscated. Secondly, it is patently stupid to even remotely think that at this point we will heed to your pressure and froth.Thirdly, as long as you threaten Venezuela with more sanctions, our response will be the same."

Rodriguez stressed that "there are free elections in Venezuela: this coming November 21. If not, ask your friends of the Unitary Platform (former MUD): they (all oppositions) registered 65 thousand candidates."

"We do not care about the opinion of foreigners because this dialogue is between Venezuelan men and women," said Rodriguez.