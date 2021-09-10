The US Will Cooperate with Mexico to Control Migration

It will collaborate with the Mexican government in the "Sowing Life" and "Young People Building the Future" programs in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

During the U.S.-Mexico High Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) held on Thursday, Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard proposed to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to reopen the common border and to invest in Central America in order to contain migratory flows.

"We did raise the reopening issue. Both Secretary Clouthier and Ambassador Moctezuma raised it. It was raised as a logical thing, when talking about the border. It has to be done as soon as possible in order to reactivate the economic activity," Ebrard said in Washington.

In addition, there are signs that the United States will provide technical assistance to address the structural causes of migration in northern Central America, in particular, it will collaborate with the Mexican government in the "Sowing Life" and "Young People Building the Future" programs in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Ebrard informed the Biden Administration that the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) would extend the scope of these programs to areas south of the state of Chiapas.



