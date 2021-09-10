The US Will Cooperate with Mexico to Control Migration

It will collaborate with the Mexican government in the "Sowing Life" and "Young People Building the Future" programs in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.
During the U.S.-Mexico High Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) held on Thursday, Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard proposed to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to reopen the common border and to invest in Central America in order to contain migratory flows.
"We did raise the reopening issue. Both Secretary Clouthier and Ambassador Moctezuma raised it. It was raised as a logical thing, when talking about the border. It has to be done as soon as possible in order to reactivate the economic activity," Ebrard said in Washington.
In addition, there are signs that the United States will provide technical assistance to address the structural causes of migration in northern Central America, in particular, it will collaborate with the Mexican government in the "Sowing Life" and "Young People Building the Future" programs in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.
Ebrard informed the Biden Administration that the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) would extend the scope of these programs to areas south of the state of Chiapas.
"It's been a long time since we had a meeting like this. Meetings are important also because of the enthusiasm that characterizes them," added Ebrard, who was very satisfied with the results of this first bilateral meeting.
During the HLED, which resumed yesterday after it was suspended in 2016, the two countries also agreed on the establishment of a bilateral working group to encourage new investments and to support the post-pandemic economic recovery. The U.S. also agreed to help Mexico mitigate the cyber threats it faces.
Delegations from both countries will meet again in November, while technical teams will work throughout the year for implementing the measures, which will be evaluated on a semi-annual basis. As part of this diplomatic rapprochement, it is highly possible that there will soon be a meeting between Biden and AMLO.
