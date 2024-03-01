CELAC Summit: Peace is Anti-Imperialist, Ralph Gonsalves Says

On Friday, the leaders of the member countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to participate in the eighth summit of this regional cooperation and integration mechanism.

Created in 2010, CELAC includes 33 countries with a population of about 600 million. Below are the main events of its 8th summit as they occur.

PM Gonsalves stresses that peace is anti-imperialist. During his speech at the CELAC summit, St. Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves affirmed that regional peacekeeping is an anti-imperialist and anti-hegemony task.

Justice, prosperity, and civilized living are the means to achieve peace, he said, recalling that LATAM peace is often undermined by trafficking of U.S.-made arms to transnational gangs.

Gonsalves supported thus Mexico's initiative to present legal actions against U.S. arms manufacturers, and welcomed the fact that Mexican courts have accepted these actions.

Honduras Takes Over Pro Tempore Presidency of CELAC. Honduran President Xiomara Castro, who also serves as the president of the Central American Integration System, stated that she had the honor of assuming the CELAC presidency until 2025.

"As a proud representative of the Honduran resistance, I send a strong, giant, and brave embrace to the noble people of the Latin American and Caribbean Great homeland," she said and reaffirmed her "unwavering commitment" to peace.

Castro recalled that the proclamation of LATAM as a "Peace Zone", which was ratified at the second CELAC summit held in Havana, celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2024.

8° #CELAC Summit opened in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where we will mark the 10° Anniversary of the signature in Havana of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace. Cuba will reaffirm its commitment to the Latin American and Caribbean unity.

"Despite all the difficulties we have faced, we have managed to maintain our historical custom of being a war-free zone. Today we must reaffirm our commitment that never will a people of Latin America and the Caribbean use violence against a brotherly country."

"The problems and differences among this bloc's countries must be resolved among ourselves without external interference or pressure, using dialogue as a tool, and always thinking about regional well-being and the self-determination of peoples," Castro stated.

"I am a defender of peace. Latin America must raise its voice," she said, concluding her speech by recalling the words of Honduran environmentalist Berta Caceres, who urged to "exercise humanity because there is no time left."

